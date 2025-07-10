Austria’s lower house of parliament passed a bill on Wednesday that enables law enforcement and intelligence agencies to monitor the digital communications of high-risk suspects who use encrypted messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal.

The bill was passed by 105 members of parliament (MPs), with 71 voting against it.

Within the governing coalition of the Austrian People’s Party (OVP), the Austrian Social Democrats (SPO) and the liberal NEOS party, two NEOS MPs abstained from voting.

The law stipulates that Austrian domestic intelligence services will be allowed to read communication content under certain conditions in the future. This includes, for example, encrypted chat messages.

In principle, the authority to monitor messages can only be ordered for a period of three months, although an extension is possible. The measure is to be limited to cases that indicate terrorist and constitutionally threatening activities.

Related TRT Global - South Africa, Austria vow to strengthen ties amid geopolitical tensions

Particularly controversial is the fact that spy software is required in the case of encrypted messages. Critics of the law from the opposition see great potential for abuse, and point to security gaps.