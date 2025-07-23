WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Palestine calls for action to end Israel's genocidal war in Gaza
"No one wants to see people in Gaza starving, and yet the world watches on as they die of hunger and thirst," says the Palestinian ambassador to the UN.
Palestine calls for action to end Israel's genocidal war in Gaza
"This is not a conflict between Jews and Muslims. It is a war against Palestinian presence in the land of Palestine," Mansour said on July 23. / Reuters
July 23, 2025

Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour has appealed for the formation of a "coalition of the willing" to take action to halt Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

“We call for a coalition of the willing to take every action necessary now to end the genocide, to uphold international law and save what is left of our humanity under the rubble in Gaza, and end the occupation and conflict,” Mansour said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

He said the massive destruction in Gaza was the result of a “deliberate planning and execution” by Israel.

“All of what is happening now was predictable, premeditated, and planned,” he said. “It is a criminal and cruel enterprise occurring openly for all to see.”

“We warn against all those who try to portray this conflict as a religious conflict, including those who do so to shield Israel from criticism and condemnation,” the diplomat said.

“This is not a conflict between Jews and Muslims. It is a war against Palestinian presence in the land of Palestine.”

The Palestinian envoy warned that the consequences of the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza would be far-reaching.

“Israel's genocide in Gaza will redefine the region and our world for generations to come. And what we do next will determine in what way.”

He also condemned the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the Israel-besieged enclave.

Recommended

“No one wants to see people in Gaza starving, and yet the world watches on as they die of hunger and thirst,” Mansour said, calling for immediate international action to end the Israeli blockade and allow access to humanitarian aid.

Since March 2, Israel has stalled on implementing a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas and has kept Gaza’s border crossings shut, leaving humanitarian aid lorries stranded along the frontier.

On Wednesday, the Gaza Health Ministry said that ten more Palestinians had died of starvation and malnutrition in the besieged enclave in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll since October 2023 to 111.

Israel has killed more than 59,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The genocidal campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns