Washington DC — United States has called on both India and Pakistan to de-escalate their current tensions following a deadly attack in Kashmir, saying America's top diplomat would be in touch with his Indian and Pakistani counterparts soon.

"We are reaching out to both parties and telling them to not escalate the situation," Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the US Department of State, told foreign media on Tuesday.

She said the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is expected to discuss the issue with foreign ministers of India and Pakistan "as early as today or tomorrow."

Rubio is encouraging "other national leaders and foreign ministers to also reach out to the countries on this issue," she added.

The United States had voiced solidarity after the April 22 attack in India-administered Kashmir’s Pahalgam area in which gunmen killed 26 men.

Tensions between the nuclear rivals have been soaring since the attack.

On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the army would enjoy "operational freedom" to respond to the attack.

Modi held a closed-door meeting with army and security chiefs, during which he told the armed forces that they had the "complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing of our response to the terror attack," AFP news agency reported.

India accuses Pakistan of supporting the attack, a charge Pakistan denies, calling for an international investigation.

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a decades-old water-sharing agreement. Islamabad has condemned this action.

Pakistan has declared retaliatory measures, including closing its airspace to Indian airlines and suspending the Simla Agreement.