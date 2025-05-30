TÜRKİYE
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev
During his official visit to Ukraine, Türkiye's top diplomat Hakan Fidan also met with several top Ukrainian officials.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) in Kiev, Ukraine. / AA
May 30, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Friday.

As part of his official visit, Fidan also met with Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

No further details were provided about the meetings.

Earlier, the Turkish foreign minister held a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.

At the news conference, Fidan said Türkiye hopes to host Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the next round of peace talks, which would also include US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sybiha said Ukraine is ready to discuss a temporary ceasefire, noting: “We want to end the war this year and are ready to discuss a ceasefire–whether for 30, 50, or 100 days.”

Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow was ready for a second round of peace talks in Türkiye and had finalised its position document. However, Ukrainian officials said the memorandum had yet to be delivered.

On May 16, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in three years in Istanbul, where the two sides notably agreed to a large-scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 people from each side.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
