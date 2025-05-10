Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that if the United States' goal is to deprive Iran of its "nuclear rights", Tehran will never back down over those rights.

Araghchi was speaking on Saturday in Doha a day ahead of another round of planned nuclear talks between Iran and the US in Oman.

"If the goal of the negotiations is to deprive Iran of its nuclear rights, I state clearly that Iran will not back down from any of its rights," state media quoted Araghchi as saying.

Iran has repeatedly said its right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable and has ruled out a "zero enrichment" demand by some US officials.

But US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said in an interview on Friday that Iran's "enrichment facilities have to be dismantled" under any accord with the United States.

Related Iran walks a tightrope between anti-war Trump and security-obsessed clergy

‘Iran will never retreat’