Iran will not back down from nuclear rights, foreign minister says
"In its indirect talks with the United States, Iran emphasises its right to peaceful use of nuclear energy and clearly declares that it is not seeking nuclear weapons," Araghchi says.
FILE - Iran's FM Abbas Araqchi attends a press conference following a meeting with Russia's FM Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, April 18, 2025. / Reuters
May 10, 2025

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that if the United States' goal is to deprive Iran of its "nuclear rights", Tehran will never back down over those rights.

Araghchi was speaking on Saturday in Doha a day ahead of another round of planned nuclear talks between Iran and the US in Oman.

"If the goal of the negotiations is to deprive Iran of its nuclear rights, I state clearly that Iran will not back down from any of its rights," state media quoted Araghchi as saying.

Iran has repeatedly said its right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable and has ruled out a "zero enrichment" demand by some US officials.

But US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said in an interview on Friday that Iran's "enrichment facilities have to be dismantled" under any accord with the United States.

‘Iran will never retreat’

Trump, who withdrew Washington from a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers meant to curb its nuclear activity, has threatened to bomb Iran if no new deal is reached to resolve the long unresolved dispute.

Western countries say Iran's nuclear programme, which Tehran accelerated after the US walkout from the now moribund 2015 accord, is geared toward producing weapons, whereas Iran insists it is purely for civilian purposes.

"In its indirect talks with the United States, Iran emphasises its right to peaceful use of nuclear energy and clearly declares that it is not seeking nuclear weapons," Araghchi said.

"Iran continues negotiations in good faith, and if the goal of these talks is to ensure the non-acquisition of nuclear weapons, an agreement is possible. However, if the aim is to limit Iran’s nuclear rights, Iran will never retreat from its rights."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
