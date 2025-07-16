Nvidia said on Tuesday that it will resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China after the US government pledged to remove licensing restrictions.

"The US government has assured NVIDIA that licenses will be granted, and NVIDIA hopes to start deliveries soon. Finally, (CEO Jensen) Huang announced a new, fully compliant NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU that 'is ideal for digital twin AI for smart factories and logistics,'" the company said in a statement.

In April, Washington restricted Nvidia from selling its H20 chips to China in an escalation of its tech war with Beijing, saying it would be required to have an export license "for the indefinite future" to sell the chips to the country.

Nvidia said it expected to write down charges of up to $5.5 billion in its fiscal first quarter due to US export requirements now imposed on its H20 chips for the Chinese market.

According to Nvidia's statement, Huang met with US policymakers and President Donald Trump, reiterating Nvidia's support for the administration's initiatives to boost onshore manufacturing and domestic AI infrastructure, create employment and guarantee that America leads the world in AI.