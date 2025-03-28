Türkiye has extended its condolences over the loss of lives due to wildfires across South Korea.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives, injuries and destruction caused by the wildfires that have been ongoing in the Republic of Korea since last week," said the country's foreign ministry in a statement on Thursday.

The statement also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The number of people killed in wildfires sweeping across parts of South Korea has risen to 28, authorities said Thursday.