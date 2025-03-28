TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye offers condolences to South Korea over deadly wildfires
As many as 37,829 residents have been displaced, including 30,000 in the Uiseong and Andong areas about 190 kilometres southeast of Seoul.
Türkiye offers condolences to South Korea over deadly wildfires
튀르키예는 한국 전역에서 발생한 산불로 인한 인명 피해에 대해 애도를 표했습니다. / AA
March 28, 2025

Türkiye has extended its condolences over the loss of lives due to wildfires across South Korea.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives, injuries and destruction caused by the wildfires that have been ongoing in the Republic of Korea since last week," said the country's foreign ministry in a statement on Thursday.

The statement also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The number of people killed in wildfires sweeping across parts of South Korea has risen to 28, authorities said Thursday.

RelatedTRT Global - South Korea wildfires become 'largest on record' as death toll rises to 26
Recommended

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said wildfires in North and South Gyeongsang provinces have caused 60 casualties: 28 deaths and 32 injuries, according to Yonhap News Agency.

As many as 37,829 residents have been displaced, including 30,000 in the Uiseong and Andong areas about 190 kilometres (118 miles) southeast of Seoul.

Wildfires have devastated the region, burning over 38,000 hectares of woodland, according to government data.

Some 20,485 people have returned home after evacuation, while the remaining 16,700 are still staying in shelters.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan