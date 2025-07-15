The Trump administration has said it is ending the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday.

"Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding," Parnell said in a statement.

"As such, the Secretary has ordered the release of 2,000 California National Guardsmen from the federal protection mission," he added.

Roughly 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines had been deployed. It wasn't immediately clear how long the rest would stay in the region.

The troops were tasked with protecting federal buildings and guarding immigration agents as they carried out arrests.

The deployment began in early June and was slated to last 60 days.

