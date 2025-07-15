US
2 min read
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
The move would leave around 2,000 more National Guard troops and 700 Marines in the region, without a clear indication of how long they would stay.
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
National Guard deployment went against the wishes of Governor Gavin Newsom, who sued to stop the deployment. / AP
July 15, 2025

The Trump administration has said it is ending the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday.

"Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding," Parnell said in a statement.

"As such, the Secretary has ordered the release of 2,000 California National Guardsmen from the federal protection mission," he added.

Roughly 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines had been deployed. It wasn't immediately clear how long the rest would stay in the region.

The troops were tasked with protecting federal buildings and guarding immigration agents as they carried out arrests.

The deployment began in early June and was slated to last 60 days.

President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of about 4,000 California National Guard troops and 700 active duty Marines in early June to respond to a series of protests against immigration raids in and around Los Angeles.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - No invasion or rebellion — Experts question legality of Trump's troop deployment in Los Angeles

'Political pawns'

Their deployment went against the wishes of Governor Gavin Newsom, who sued to stop the deployment.

A district court judge initially said Trump acted illegally when he deployed the Guard over Newsom’s opposition. But an appeals court said the administration could keep control of the troops. The case is ongoing.

Newsom said the National Guard's deployment to LA has pulled troops away from their families and civilian work "to serve as political pawns for the President in Los Angeles."

"While nearly 2,000 of them are starting to demobilise, the remaining guardsmembers continue without a mission, without direction and without any hopes of returning to help their communities," he said in a statement.

"We call on Trump and the Department of Defense to end this theater and send everyone home now."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks