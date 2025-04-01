April 1, 2025
On the second day of Eid al Fitr, as families in Palestine’s Gaza cling to what remains of tradition, Israel’s assault rages on — leaving scores of civilians dead, wounded and grieving amidst the ruins.
The Israeli army carried out air strikes across Gaza on March 31, the second day of the Eid, killing 41 people, sources and officials said.
On March 30, the first day of Eid, 64 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the territory.
SOURCE:TRT World, AA