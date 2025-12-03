BIZTECH
Airbus slashes commercial aircraft delivery target for 2025 due to flaw in fuselage
Airbus prepares A320 inspections as fuselage flaw hits deliveries.
Airbus cuts commercial aircraft delivery target for 2025 due to fuselage flaw / AFP
December 3, 2025

Airbus lowered its commercial aircraft delivery target to around 790 aircraft for 2025 on Wednesday, due to a supplier quality issue affecting fuselage panels on its A320 line.

The world's largest planemaker had previously expected to deliver around 820 commercial aircraft this year.

Airbus engineers have found defects on a wider set of A320 fuselage panels as they prepare to inspect hundreds of jets, a presentation to airlines seen by Reuters showed.

The total number of planes needing inspections for recently discovered quality problems on metal panels at the front of some aircraft was 628, including 168 already in service.

This figure also includes 245 in assembly lines, according to the presentation, of which industry sources said about 100 are earmarked for delivery this year. A further 215 are in an earlier stage of production called Major Component Assembly.

Additionally, some panels at the rear and other parts of the jet have been found to have similar thickness problems, though none are on planes currently in service, the presentation showed.

"We confirm the population of aircraft potentially impacted is both in production and in service," an Airbus spokesperson said, while declining to comment on specific figures.

The detailed figures, earlier reported by Bloomberg, refer to the population of jets to be inspected, with instructions to be issued to airlines in the coming days.

SOURCE:Reuters
