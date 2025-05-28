WORLD
2 min read
Council of Europe warns of rising racism, urges action
Report finds ethnic minorities routinely targeted by law enforcement.
Council of Europe warns of rising racism, urges action
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. / Reuters
May 28, 2025

The Council of Europe’s anti-racism commission released its annual report on Wednesday, highlighting some of the most common forms of racial discrimination in Europe and urging states to step up efforts to combat it.

The report, covering the 2024 activities of the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI), raised concerns over law enforcement officials frequently stopping and searching individuals based on ethnicity.

Racial profiling particularly affects Black people, migrants, Roma, Muslims and those perceived as such, the report said.

It added that some European countries were found in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights for failing to properly investigate such incidents.

“Racial profiling has considerable negative effects on society as a whole, generating a feeling of humiliation and injustice among affected people,” it warned.

Despite the challenges, the report welcomed “encouraging initiatives” in some countries, such as the development of clear anti-profiling rules and improved tracking systems for stop-and-search practices.

“Governments and the leadership of law enforcement agencies should build on such initiatives and take resolute action,” the report said.

RelatedTRT Global - Turkish foreign minister meets secretary general of Council of Europe
Recommended

On the issue of Roma children, ECRI reported that school segregation remained “high” in several countries, often stemming from residential patterns but also from school practices.

It stressed that learning in segregated settings “results in lower-quality education for Roma children” and called on governments to “end all forms of segregation of Roma children in schools.”

The commission further noted that many equality bodies across Europe “lacked adequate human and financial resources to carry out their tasks effectively” and warned against political pressures undermining their independence.

However, it welcomed the adoption of a new EU directive in May 2024 that sets binding standards for such institutions.

“Now more than ever, the effectiveness and independence of equality bodies should be strengthened,” said ECRI Chair Bertil Cottier.

RelatedCouncil of Europe adopts first global treaty on Artificial Intelligence

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit