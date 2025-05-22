President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has commemorated the expulsion of Circassians from the Caucasus, marking the anniversary of one of the darkest chapters in 19th-century history.

“On the anniversary of the unjust, unlawful, and inhumane exile of our Circassian brothers from their homeland in the Caucasus, I pray for God’s mercy on those who lost their lives and sincerely share the indescribable pain experienced,” Erdogan said on Wednesday in a post on X.

21 May marked the 161st anniversary of the Circassian Exile, which occurred at the conclusion of the Russo-Circassian War.

Under the orders of the Russian Empire, hundreds of thousands of Circassians were forcibly removed from the North Caucasus, with the majority exiled to the Ottoman Empire.