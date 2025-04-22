Myanmar's ruling military has extended a temporary ceasefire in its conflict with rebels to April 30, in a move to expedite relief and rebuilding efforts following a devastating earthquake last month, state media has reported.

State media said on Tuesday that Min Aung Hlaing extended an initial 20-day ceasefire, called by the junta on April 2, "out of sympathy and understanding for the people of the country affected by the Mandalay earthquake".

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chairs the 10-member ASEAN regional bloc, last week held rare high-level talks with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and a key resistance group in an effort to pause the ongoing fighting and support humanitarian aid operations.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake late last month, which had its epicentre near Myanmar's Mandalay city, has killed more than 3,700 people, flattened communities and crippled infrastructure in the impoverished Southeast Asian nation.