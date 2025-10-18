Prince Andrew, King Charles' younger brother, announced that he has agreed to give up his royal titles, including the Duke of York, amid persistent allegations about his relationship with disgraced convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Friday, Andrew said that after consulting with King Charles III and his immediate and extended family, they decided that "the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family."

"I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me," read the statement.

He will, however, retain his title as a prince, which he has held since birth.

Andrew added: "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

His ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, will also not use her title, and their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will retain their titles.

The decision came following allegations about Andrew's relationship with Epstein, as well as new details about his relationship with a prominent figure involved in the China spying case.