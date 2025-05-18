Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, according to a statement released from his personal office cited by multiple reports.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement said on Sunday.

The disease was confirmed on Friday and characterised by a Gleason score of 9 with metastasis to the bone.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," Biden's office noted.