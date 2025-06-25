Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban calls for a revision of the EU's budget regulation framework, warning that no member state would be able to meet NATO’s 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) defence spending target under the current rules.

Speaking ahead of NATO leaders’ meeting in The Hague, Orban said the 5 percent target is reachable, though it would not be easy.

"It's not easy, but the whole calculation of budget regulation of the European Union must be changed," he told reporters.

"If we keep the regulation as it is, nobody in the European Union can fulfil 5 percent. So we have to recalculate everything in a different method."

Economic threat