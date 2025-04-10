TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Trump mulls trip to Türkiye as part of Middle East tour: report
"I have a very, very good relationship with Türkiye and with their leader," US President Trump said earlier this week.
Trump mulls trip to Türkiye as part of Middle East tour: report
If the visit materialises, it would be Trump's first presidential trip to Türkiye. / TRT World
April 10, 2025

US President Donald Trump is considering adding Türkiye to his upcoming Middle East tour schedule next month, CNN Arabic has reported.

The potential visit would come after stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, according to a senior White House official and two sources familiar with the plan who spoke to CNN on Thursday.

No decision has been made, and details are being finalised, said sources.

Good ties with Türkiye

A senior White House official told the news channel that Trump discussed the visit during a recent phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The US president is not planning to visit Israel during the trip, according to sources.

The White House did not immediately respond to Anadolu Agency's request for comment.

Recommended

Trump previously expressed positive sentiments about his relationship with Erdogan.

"I have a very, very good relationship with Türkiye and with their leader," Trump said earlier this week, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

He described Erdogan as "a tough guy, and he's very smart, and he did something that nobody was able to do," referring to remarks where he said he believes "it was Türkiye" that orchestrated the downfall of Syria's Bashar al Assad.

If the visit materialises, it would be Trump's first presidential trip to Türkiye.

His predecessors George W. Bush visited in 2004, while Barack Obama made trips to the country in 2009 and 2015.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump highlights relations with Turkiye, Erdogan

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit