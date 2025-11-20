ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Java volcano eruption forces evacuations as hundreds seek refuge in temporary shelters
Nearly 900 people were relocated to shelters in schools, mosques and village halls following the eruption, according to disaster agency official.
Java volcano eruption forces evacuations as hundreds seek refuge in temporary shelters
Mount Semeru is Java’s highest volcano and a highly active stratovolcano. / TRT Global
November 20, 2025

Hundreds of Indonesians were staying in temporary shelters after a volcano on the main island of Java erupted, with officials evacuating around 190 people from its slopes, authorities said.

Mount Semeru in eastern Java erupted on Wednesday afternoon, throwing ash and gas more than 13 kilometres away and forcing officials to raise the alert status to its highest level.

Volcanic activity had largely calmed down but was still fluctuating on Thursday, according to the Indonesian geological agency.

Nearly 900 people were moved to shelters set up in schools, mosques and village halls after the eruption, disaster agency official Sultan Syafaat said.

"During the night, they stay (in shelters) probably because they are still traumatised," he said.

RECOMMENDED

Authorities were also evacuating nearly 190 people from the volcano's slopes on Thursday, most of whom were hikers who had been stranded at a campsite after the eruption, said Rudijanto Tjahja Nugraha, head of the Semeru national park.

When Semeru erupted in 2021, it killed more than 50 people and damaged more than 5,000 homes, forcing almost 10,000 people to seek refuge.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where the meeting of continental plates causes substantial volcanic and seismic activity.

The Southeast Asian archipelago has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package