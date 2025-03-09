The Arab League condemned acts of violence and attacks on government security forces to fuel internal tensions and threatening civil peace in Syria.

The General Secretariat of the Arab League said it was "deeply concerned about the security developments in Syria’s coastal region and the clashes that have taken place there."

It expressed "condemnation of violence, attacks on government security forces, and reckless killings, threaten civil peace, and exacerbate the challenges Syria is facing at this critical stage."​​​​​​​

The Arab League emphasised that "such circumstances require a focus on policies and measures that strengthen and safeguard stability and civil peace to thwart any plans aimed at destabilising Syria and undermining its chances for recovery."

Probing Latakia violations

The Syrian Defense Ministry established an emergency committee on Saturday to investigate potential violations that occurred during military operations March 6 - 7 and to prosecute those responsible.

The committee will carefully examine if command instructions were followed during the operations, and those found to have violated the rules will be referred to a military court, the official Syrian news agency, SANA, reported.

"As a ministry, we place great importance on ensuring that all our military operations are conducted in accordance with international law and human rights.

This committee will play a crucial role in detecting and investigating potential violations," said a source from the ministry.