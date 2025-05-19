The Syrian army reclaimed two military posts from the PKK/YPG terrorist group, which briefly gained control before being forced to flee following a gunfight near the Tishrin Dam on the Euphrates River in Syria.

A Syrian army source told Syrian TV on Monday that Syrian units stationed near the Tishrin Dam were attacked overnight as the terrorist group known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria attempted to breach their positions.

According to the source, the PKK/YPG terror group briefly seized two military outposts before the Syrian army launched a counter-operation to reclaim them.

Following intense clashes with militants, the Syrian army sent reinforcements to the area, and they subsequently got back the posts, the source said.