Hollywood heavyweights, including Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Jonathan Glazer and Alfonso Cuaron, have joined Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Voice of Hind Rajab as executive producers, boosting the Gaza-set drama ahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 3.

The film reconstructs the final hours of six-year-old Hind Rajab, who in January 2024 called Red Crescent volunteers from inside a car riddled with bullets after Israeli forces opened fire as her family fled Gaza City.

She was later found dead.

The movie draws on the audio recordings of Hind’s desperate calls as rescuers tried to reach her.

Israel claimed it had no troops in the area at the time, but independent investigations by The Washington Post and Sky News confirmed Israeli tanks were present.

Al Jazeera mapped 335 bullet holes in the family car.

Ben Hania, whose Four Daughters was Oscar-nominated last year, said: "I cannot accept a world where a child calls for help and no one comes. Cinema can preserve a memory. Cinema can resist amnesia. May Hind Rajab’s voice be heard."

The film is produced by Nadim Cheikhrouha (Mime/Tanit Films), Odessa Rae (RaeFilm Studios) and James Wilson (JW Films).

The Party Film Sales has secured distribution deals across Europe, while CAA Media Finance is handling North America.

The Venice premiere will unfold as the Gaza war dominates the festival backdrop.

Hind Rajab’s voice at Venice

The 82nd Venice Film Festival opened this week with the usual parade of Hollywood royalty, but Gaza loomed large on and off the red carpet.

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at the Lido demanding an end to Israel’s carnage, while filmmakers and artists highlighted the plight of Palestinians.

Among the most anticipated films is The Voice of Hind Rajab, which reconstructs the real-life story of a six-year-old girl killed by Israeli fire in January 2024 after pleading for help over the phone from inside a bullet-riddled car.