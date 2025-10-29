Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa said that his country’s reconstruction should be driven by investment rather than foreign aid, emphasising Syria’s strategic role in regional stability and its growing economic ties with Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) 2025 conference in Riyadh on Wednesday, al Sharaa highlighted Saudi Arabia’s role in regional economic leadership and its support for Syria’s post-war recovery.

“We want to rebuild Syria through investment, not through aid and assistance,” he said. “Saudi Arabia is a major player in the region, and under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision, it has become a hub for economists in the Middle East.”

Al Sharaa noted that the economy is closely tied to regional security and that instability in Syria during the civil war has posed strategic risks, including the spread of drugs and migration crises.

“The world has experienced Syria in turmoil over the past 14 years and as a generator of crises over the last 60 years,” he said.

Partnerships with Türkiye

He emphasised that Syria has opened up to global investment, attracting $28 billion in the first six months after amending investment laws.