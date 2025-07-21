The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has condemned Israel’s ongoing blockade of Gaza and its prevention of humanitarian aid deliveries, with the bloc’s secretary-general describing Tel Aviv’s starvation policy as “the crime of the century.”

In a statement on Monday, GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi held Israel fully responsible for the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, warning that the deliberate policy of collective starvation amounts to a full-fledged war crime that requires urgent international accountability.

Al-Budaiwi said the Israeli siege and denial of aid had led to the spread of famine and the collapse of health and food systems in Gaza, warning that the Palestinian territory is facing “a humanitarian catastrophe of unprecedented scale.”

He urged the international community to act immediately and unconditionally to stop the siege, ensure the swift and unhindered entry of food and medical supplies, and prevent further atrocities against the Palestinian people.

“This brutal blockade challenges all international humanitarian norms, violates the Geneva Conventions, and undermines the values and principles of human rights,” al-Budaiwi said, warning that the situation in Gaza “exceeds all thresholds of humanitarian decency.”

The GCC also called on all international bodies and organisations to take serious measures to stop the killing, lift the siege, and prevent further starvation-related deaths. It reiterated the need to reopen border crossings without delay and save the lives of innocent civilians.