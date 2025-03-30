Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held phone calls with world leaders to discuss regional and global issues, and extend Eid greetings.

During a phone call on Sunday with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Erdogan said that Ankara will continue to work with Algiers to halt the ongoing Israeli attacks in Palestine and ensure a ceasefire is established.

Türkiye will continue to make efforts to enhance the relations between the two nations through steps to be taken and visits to be made, he added, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan held a separate phone call with Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov, the national leader of the Turkmen people and chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan.

He stressed that efforts will continue to further advance cooperation between Türkiye and Turkmenistan in all areas. The call also addressed regional and global issues.

Later in the day, Erdogan also held a phone call with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, during which the two leaders discussed regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations.

"President Erdogan stated during the call that the relations between Türkiye and Indonesia have developed in a pleasing direction, and this progress will continue through mutual visits and steps to enhance cooperation," the Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan also spoke on the phone with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during which he praised the strength of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Türkiye as “pleasing”.