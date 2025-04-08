The Türkiye Wealth Fund (TVF) and the Iraq Development Fund (DFI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Baghdad to establish a strategic partnership aimed at advancing joint projects across key sectors.

The agreement was signed by TVF CEO and board member Salim Arda Ermut and DFI Executive Director Mohammed al Najjar.

At a press conference held before the signing ceremony, Ermut highlighted the historic and cultural ties between the two nations.

“As countries with deep-rooted histories, a shared geography and strong fraternal bonds, Türkiye and Iraq have always enjoyed a special relationship,” he said.

He added that the centuries-old friendship has grown into a partnership built on mutual trust and shared goals.

Joint commitment to work together in key strategic sectors

Calling the agreement a major step forward, Ermut said the MoU will strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq not only at a regional level but globally.

“As the Türkiye Wealth Fund, we will closely collaborate with the Iraq Development Fund to develop, finance and implement a wide range of projects,” he said.

“This memorandum clearly reflects our joint commitment to work together in key strategic sectors,” he said. “Our cooperation will span renewable and green energy, information and communication technologies, infrastructure and construction, transportation and logistics, automotive, agricultural technologies and food production, as well as financial services and fintech.”

Ermut said the partnership will go beyond investments to include knowledge sharing, technology transfer and the joint use of resources.

“This will help ensure that our projects have a broader, more lasting impact,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the initiative would promote inclusive and sustainable growth in both countries, strengthen regional economic stability and further deepen the longstanding ties between Türkiye and Iraq.