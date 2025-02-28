Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has clashed with US President Donald Trump at the White House at a pivotal moment for his country, one that hinges on whether he can persuade Trump to provide some form of US backing for Ukraine’s security guarantees.

Zelenskyy told Trump on Friday that promises of peace from Russian Vladimir Putin can’t be trusted.



Trump said Putin hasn’t broken agreements with him.

“You’ve got to be more thankful,” Trump told Zelenskyy. He said the Ukrainian leader is “gambling with World War III.”

“Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel,” Trump fumed at Zelenskyy.

Trump chided Zelenskyy after Vice President JD Vance, one of the administration’s most sceptical voices on Ukraine, said Zelenskyy was being disrespectful for debating Trump in the Oval Office in front of the American media.

“Have you said ‘thank you’ once?” Vance asked Zelenskyy.

White House says it mistakenly let a reporter from Russian news agency Tass into the Oval Office.

"You can't do any deals without compromises”