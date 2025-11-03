ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 20: health ministry
The quake struck at approximately 2030 GMT on Sunday at a depth of 28 kilometres near Mazar-e-Sharif, one of the country's largest cities, USGS says.
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 20: health ministry
Houses damaged by a deadly earthquake that struck Afghanistan's Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, September 4, 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
November 3, 2025

At least 20 people have been killed and around 320 injured in a 6.3-magnitude earthquake that hit northern Afghanistan overnight, the health ministry said.

In the Balkh and Samangan provinces "around 320 countrymen have been injured and more than 20 have been killed", ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman said in a video message shared with journalists, specifying that this was a preliminary toll.

The quake occurred at approximately 2030 GMT on Sunday at a depth of 28 kilometres (17.4 miles) near Mazar-e-Sharif, one of the country's largest cities, said the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The German Research Center for Geosciences earlier said that the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 6.4.

On August 31, the deadliest quake in recent Afghan history, measuring 6.0, struck in the country's east, killing more than 2,200 people.

RECOMMENDED

Earthquakes are common in the country, particularly along the Hindu Kush mountain range, near where the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates meet.

Since 1900, northeastern Afghanistan has been hit by 12 quakes with a magnitude above 7, according to Brian Baptie, a seismologist with the British Geological Survey.

RelatedTRT World - Deadly earthquake wreaks havoc in Afghanistan's Kunar province

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case