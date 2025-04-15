WORLD
2 min read
Trump's envoy Witkoff says Iran must 'eliminate' its nuclear enrichment
His statement comes one day after comments he made on Fox News, where he fell short of calling for a complete dismantle of Iran's nuclear programme.
Trump's envoy Witkoff says Iran must 'eliminate' its nuclear enrichment
The negotiations mark the first direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran since the signing of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). / Reuters
April 15, 2025

Iran must completely halt its uranium enrichment as part of any nuclear deal, US envoy Steve Witkoff said after suggesting it could continue doing so at a low level.

"Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East — meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponisation programme," Witkoff said on X on Tuesday.

"It is imperative for the world that we create a tough, fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do."

The previous day, he appeared to stop short of calling for a complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear programme, saying in a Fox News interview that "this is going to be much about verification on the enrichment programme."

"They do not need to enrich past 3.67 percent," the real estate magnate said, referencing the maximum level allowed under the prior nuclear agreement that Trump exited during his first term, in 2018.

The multi-party 2015 deal that Trump abandoned aimed to make it practically impossible for Iran to build an atomic bomb, while at the same time allowing it to pursue a civil nuclear programme.

The latest International Atomic Energy Agency report said Iran had an estimated 274.8 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, nearing the weapons grade of 90 percent.

Recommended

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt meanwhile told journalists Tuesday that President Donald Trump had spoken with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, thanking him for hosting talks on a deal with Tehran.

Talks back

Trump has threatened to strike Iran's nuclear facilities if no deal is reached, calling Iranian authorities "radicals" who should not possess nuclear weapons.

Tehran denies seeking an atomic bomb, saying its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, especially energy production.

The negotiations mark the first direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran since the signing of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Despite complying with the JCPOA for more than a year after the US withdrawal, Iran gradually reduced its commitments, citing the failure of the deal’s remaining signatories to protect its interests.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation