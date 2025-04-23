High-level peace talks on Ukraine will continue in London on Wednesday without the participation of top diplomats from key nations, according to local media reports.

Senior officials from the UK, US, France, Germany and Ukraine are now leading the discussions after a planned meeting involving foreign ministers was postponed.

The reported shift comes amid growing pressure from the US administration on both Kiev and Moscow to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Sky News noted the downgrading in diplomatic representation contrasts with the heightened urgency for a resolution to the conflict.

A US-backed peace proposal that had been expected to dominate the talks includes the potential recognition of Russia’s annexation of Crimea and blocking Ukraine's NATO membership — a move rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

Related TRT Global - G7 nations reaffirm 'unwavering support' for Ukraine, threaten new Russia sanctions

‘Technical meetings’