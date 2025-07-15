WAR ON GAZA
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
France and Saudi Arabia had planned to host a conference in New York from June 17–20 to outline a roadmap to a Palestinian state, but it was postponed under US pressure and after a 12-day Israel-Iran clash.
The initiative faces pushback from some Western allies, including the UK and Canada. / Reuters
July 15, 2025

A rescheduled United Nations conference this month will discuss post-war plans for Gaza and preparations for the recognition of a Palestinian state by France and others, France's foreign minister has said.

"The aim is to sketch out post-war Gaza and prepare the recognition of a Palestinian state by France and countries that will engage in this approach," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday in Brussels before a meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

France and Saudi Arabia had planned to host the conference in New York from June 17-20, aiming to lay out the parameters of a roadmap to a Palestinian state, while ensuring Israel's security.

The conference was postponed under United States pressure, and after the 12-day Israel-Iran clash, during which regional airspace was closed, making it hard for representatives of some Arab states to attend.

Diplomats said on Friday it had been rescheduled for July 28-29.

Resistance from allies

French President Emmanuel Macron had been set to attend the conference and had suggested he could recognise a Palestinian state in Israeli-occupied territories at the conference, a move opposed by Israel.

Macron is no longer expected to attend, reducing the likelihood of any major announcements being made.

Diplomats say Macron has faced resistance from allies such as Britain and Canada over his push for the recognition of Palestine.

Israel has been relentlessly bombing Gaza since October 2023. A US-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire is being discussed at talks in Doha.

