Talks with Ukraine yield progress but no quick end: Kremlin
Spokesman Peskov described the recent Istanbul meeting as a step forward in Ukraine talks while dismissing chances for a quick diplomatic breakthrough.
Kremlin dismissed the idea of a quick presidential summit. / AP
June 3, 2025

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that agreements reached between Russia and Ukraine at Monday's talks in Istanbul were "important" but a quick breakthrough toward the end of the conflict should not be expected.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov emphasised that one should not expect "immediate solutions and breakthroughs" due to the complexity of the problem, however, the work continues.

"Of course, it would be wrong to expect immediate solutions and breakthroughs. But the work is proceeding, and certain agreements were reached in Istanbul. They are important, as ultimately, they concern people's lives. These agreements will be implemented, and the work will continue," he said.

Peskov also said that Russia had handed Ukraine a memorandum containing Moscow's vision for a settlement, with many provisions, including multiple options.

"Once again, let me emphasise that we have repeatedly said the issue of settling the conflict is extremely complex and encompasses a multitude of intricate details," he said.

"Everything is geared towards eliminating the initial causes of the conflict and transitioning onto a trajectory of sustainable settlement."

Ready for high-level contacts

Asked about a trilateral meeting between Russian, US and Ukrainian presidents, the official said it is unlikely to take place soon.

"(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin has repeatedly stressed his readiness for high-level contacts while emphasising that these contacts should be the result of agreements that will be worked out at the technical and expert level. President Putin supports the idea of contacts, but believes that they should be well prepared," he said.

Peskov also criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying he spoke insolently about the Russian delegation, and that such behaviour does not align with the spirit of negotiations.

Istanbul hosted the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks on Monday, after the first one on May 16.

This time, the two sides agreed to exchange more prisoners of war — focusing on the youngest and most severely wounded — and return the bodies of 12,000 soldiers that have been killed in the armed conflict.

SOURCE:AA
