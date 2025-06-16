As fighting intensifies between Israel and Iran, the US State Department has directed American embassies worldwide to clarify that Washington is not involved in Israel’s recent unprovoked military actions against Iran.

Embassies and consular posts were instructed to inform host governments—"at their discretion"—that the US "is not involved in Israel's unilateral action against targets in Iran and did not provide tanker support," CBS News reported on Sunday, citing a diplomatic cable.

The internal communication, known as an ALDAC (All Diplomatic and Consular Posts) cable, also reaffirmed that the US "remains committed to a diplomatic resolution to the Iran nuclear issue."

It warned that "no government, proxy or independent actor should target American citizens, bases, or infrastructure," and stated: "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

US ‘must take responsibility’

The latest escalation follows Israeli strikes on Friday on Iran, including nuclear and missile facilities, that killed military commanders and scientists, prompting Tehran to retaliate with ballistic missiles.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Washington of complicity, claiming the US "is a partner in these attacks and must take responsibility."