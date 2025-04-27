WORLD
Trump wants US ships to travel free in Panama, Suez canals
The Panama Canal connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans through Panama, while the Suez Canal in Egypt links the Mediterranean and Red seas, providing the shortest maritime routes.
April 27, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that American vessels should travel through the Panama and Suez Canals without paying fees, claiming that these strategic passages owe their existence to the US.

"American ships, both military and commercial, should be allowed to travel, free of charge, through the Panama and Suez Canals," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.

"Those canals would not exist without the United States of America," he added, directing Secretary of State Marco Rubio to "immediately take care of and memorialise this situation!"

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz supported Trump's position regarding the Panama Canal, suggesting the US "shouldn't have to pay to use a canal it built.

The Panama Canal connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans through Panama, while the Suez Canal in Egypt links the Mediterranean and Red seas, providing the shortest maritime route between Europe and the Indian and western Pacific oceans.

Both canals charge substantial transit fees, potentially reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on vessel size and cargo.

The Trump administration has been working to reduce China's influence over the Panama Canal, which the US constructed over 120 years ago before transferring control to Panama in 1999. In February, Panama withdrew from China's Belt and Road Initiative following pressure from Washington and a visit by Rubio.

