US President Donald Trump has said that American vessels should travel through the Panama and Suez Canals without paying fees, claiming that these strategic passages owe their existence to the US.

"American ships, both military and commercial, should be allowed to travel, free of charge, through the Panama and Suez Canals," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.

"Those canals would not exist without the United States of America," he added, directing Secretary of State Marco Rubio to "immediately take care of and memorialise this situation!"

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz supported Trump's position regarding the Panama Canal, suggesting the US "shouldn't have to pay to use a canal it built.

The Panama Canal connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans through Panama, while the Suez Canal in Egypt links the Mediterranean and Red seas, providing the shortest maritime route between Europe and the Indian and western Pacific oceans.