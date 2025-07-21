A four-year-old Palestinian girl has died of hunger in Gaza, where Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid have driven a worsening humanitarian disaster, Palestinian health officials said.

The Palestinian girl, Rezzan Abu Zahir, died due to complications caused by malnutrition and starvation, a report by Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing sources at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza, said on Monday.

The report stated that hundreds of people of all ages in Gaza’s hospitals are suffering from severe hunger and malnutrition.

The report said 17,000 children in Gaza are currently experiencing severe malnutrition, and many patients are being treated for stress and memory loss caused by extreme hunger.

Hospitals are reportedly lacking sufficient beds and medications to treat the high number of patients suffering from chronic malnutrition, it added.