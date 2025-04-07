President Vladimir Putin still supports the idea of a ceasefire in Ukraine, but Russia has not yet been given answers to key questions it has about a truce proposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump, the Kremlin said.

Trump, who says he wants to be remembered as a peacemaker, has repeatedly said he wants the three-year conflict in Ukraine to end and has warned of the risks of it escalating into a world war between the United States and Russia.

Putin said last month that Russia supported a US proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine in principle, but that fighting could not be paused until a number of crucial conditions were worked out or clarified.

The Kremlin said those questions had not yet been answered.

"President Putin does support the idea of the need for a ceasefire, but before that a number of questions must be answered," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"These questions are still hanging in the air; so far no one has given an answer to them."