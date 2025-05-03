TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Any future Cyprus talks must be between two states based on 'sovereign equality' — Erdogan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Republic Complex symbolises the Turkish Cypriots' determination and reflects a state's will to exist in the face of injustice, also representing the shared destiny between Türkiye and Northern Cyprus.
Any future Cyprus talks must be between two states based on 'sovereign equality' — Erdogan
Erdogan emphasised Türkiye’s strong support for the Turkish Cypriots, warning that those trying to "obstruct their development" would face Ankara’s solidarity with Lefkosa. / AA
May 3, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that any future Cyprus talks would be conducted between two states, based on "sovereign equality," not between two communities.

"Until a solution that reflects the realities of the island is reached, we will not engage with or trade with the Greek Cypriot Administration," Erdogan said on Saturday during a speech at the opening of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Presidential Complex and Republic Assembly in Lefkosa.

Erdogan also emphasised Türkiye’s strong support for the Turkish Cypriots, warning that those trying to "obstruct their development" would face Ankara’s solidarity with Lefkosa.

Decades-long Cyprus problem

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Recommended

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece, and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots single-handedly blocked a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.

Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit