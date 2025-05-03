Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that any future Cyprus talks would be conducted between two states, based on "sovereign equality," not between two communities.

"Until a solution that reflects the realities of the island is reached, we will not engage with or trade with the Greek Cypriot Administration," Erdogan said on Saturday during a speech at the opening of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Presidential Complex and Republic Assembly in Lefkosa.

Erdogan also emphasised Türkiye’s strong support for the Turkish Cypriots, warning that those trying to "obstruct their development" would face Ankara’s solidarity with Lefkosa.

Decades-long Cyprus problem

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.