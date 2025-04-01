Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit Paris on Wednesday to discuss European security, regional developments as well as bilateral ties with his counterpart, Foreign Ministry sources has said.

In talks with France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Fidan is expected to convey the critical role Türkiye plays in Europe’s security and the vitality of increasing coordination in building the continent’s new security architecture.

He will further highlight the need to develop cooperation in the defence industry and the lifting of export limitations.

Türkiye, with NATO's second-largest army and a Black Sea coastline, is looking to play a key role in Europe's security after Washington's pivot away from the region. After rounds of crisis talks on Ukraine and security following Washington's change of policy, Ankara has been quick to warn that European defences cannot be ensured without its involvement.

"It is inconceivable to establish European security without Türkiye," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said last month.

In recent years, Türkiye has considerably developed its defence industries, with exports growing by 29 percent to reach $7.1 billion (TL 269.88 billion) in 2024, placing it 11th in global defence exports.

Driving its success are the Bayraktar TB2 drones, which have been sold to more than 25 nations, among them Poland and Romania, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Military Balance survey.

According to the sources, Fidan will reiterate that Türkiye is ready to contribute to a permanent and fair peace between Ukraine and Russia and that all allies must work closely in this process.

Besides focusing on cooperation against terrorism, Fidan is also expected to state the importance of handling Türkiye-EU relations with a strategic perspective instead of abusing it for the internal agendas of some EU countries.