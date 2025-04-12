Türkiye has reaffirmed its enduring commitment to strengthening relations with Africa, marking the 20th anniversary of obtaining observer status at the African Union (AU) with a pledge to deepen cooperation based on mutual respect and equal partnership.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Ankara emphasised the importance it places on its ties with the continent.

“On the twentieth anniversary of Türkiye obtaining observer status at the African Union, we reaffirm our commitment to our relations with the entire continent and all African countries, which are shaped on the basis of mutual respect, equal partnership, and win-win principles,” the ministry said.

From observer to strategic partner

Türkiye was granted observer status at the African Union in 2005 and gained recognition as a Strategic Partner in 2008, reflecting its growing diplomatic and economic outreach across the continent.

Since then, Türkiye has expanded its presence in Africa, increasing the number of embassies, trade missions, and development projects.

The ministry noted that Türkiye is “pleased” with the progress made over the past two decades and vowed to continue supporting projects that align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, a strategic framework aimed at transforming Africa into a global powerhouse of the future.

Looking ahead: 2026 Türkiye-Africa Summit

The statement also pointed to the upcoming 4th Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit, set for 2026, as an opportunity to strengthen ties further.