A third consecutive night of violence has plunged Ballymena and surrounding towns into crisis, as rioters attacked police, torched vehicles, and targeted immigrant communities.

The unrest, triggered by the arrest of two local teenage boys in connection with an alleged sexual assault earlier this week, has intensified nightly.

Police officers have come under sustained assault from petrol bombs, bricks, and fireworks, with over 30 injured in Ballymena and neighbouring towns. Vehicles have been destroyed, immigrant families forced from their homes, and businesses shuttered in fear of further attacks.

Meanwhile, in Larne, masked youths attacked Larne Leisure Centre on the third night of disorder. Windows were smashed and fires set inside the building. Social media posts had earlier falsely claimed that migrants displaced from Ballymena were being temporarily housed there. It is understood that no one was inside the building at the time of the attack.

“Orchestrated racist thuggery”

Immigrant communities, particularly from the Philippines and Eastern Europe, have reported threats, vandalism, and displacement. Some families have boarded up homes or displayed national flags to deter attackers. One Filipino household was trapped indoors after their car was set alight.

The unrest was triggered by public anger following the arrest of two local 14-year-old boys in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl on June 7 in Ballymena’s Clonavon Terrace area.