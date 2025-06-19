There has been no rise in illegal border crossings following the Israel-Iran clashes, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The Turkish Armed Forces will continue to take all necessary security measures proactively against possible migration movements, ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk said.

In the past week alone, five PKK terrorists fleeing hideouts in northern Iraq and Syria have surrendered, Akturk told reporters at a briefing in the capital, Ankara.

He added that a large number of weapons, ammunition, and various materials were seized in terrorist caves, shelters, and hideouts in Operation Claw-Lock and other operational areas, rendering them unusable.

Akturk stated that the Turkish Armed Forces continue their operations, search and sweep, and border security activities to ensure the country’s peace, security, and stability.

PKK terrorists frequently hide out in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, to plan attacks on Türkiye's soil.

In recent years, Türkiye has been successful in defeating the terrorist PKK both at home and abroad, with an increasing number of PKK members abandoning the terror group and surrendering to Turkish forces. Such defectors could benefit from Türkiye's penal law.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK—listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU—has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Israel driving region into chaos

“As talks intensify regarding Iran’s nuclear programme, Israel has launched an unlawful attack against our neighbour Iran, once again jeopardising regional stability and peace,” Akturk said.

Condemning Israel’s attacks targeting Iran, he noted that Israel’s disregard for international law in its recent attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, and now Iran clearly reveals its intent to escalate conflicts.

He said that Israel’s aggressive stance, which knows no boundaries, is driving the region into chaos and must immediately end its attacks, causing serious instability in the neighbouring area.

“Israel must immediately cease rhetoric and attacks that would further escalate the conflict,” Turkish National Defence Ministry sources also said, referring to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.