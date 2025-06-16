US President Donald Trump on Monday warned Iran, which Israel is pounding, to re-enter negotiations "before it's too late" as Group of Seven leaders considered a joint call for de-escalation.

Host Canada had designed the summit in the Rockies resort of Kananaskis to paper over differences within the bloc of major industrial democracies, as Trump returns to the global stage in his norm-shattering second term.

But two days before the summit, Israel launched a surprise, massive military attack on Iran, which had been in negotiations with the Trump administration over its nuclear programme.

Trump, who has praised Israel's strikes despite his stated preference for diplomacy, said he believed a negotiated settlement remained "achievable."

"It's painful for both parties, but I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it's too late," Trump told reporters as he met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Israel has struck major nuclear and military sites and killed leading commanders and nuclear scientists in Iran, which has responded with its own volley of drones and missiles on Israel.

De-escalation

Canada and European leaders have looked to draft a statement on the crisis, although it looks set to stop short of demanding a ceasefire.

Leaders will discuss the statement Monday evening, a diplomat said. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that G7 leaders share concern about Iran's nuclear programme but there is "absolutely a focus on how we de-escalate this and that will be a central focus as we go into the talks."