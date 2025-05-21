Türkiye has strongly condemned a terrorist attack that struck Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Wednesday, resulting in multiple casualties, including children, and leaving many others injured.

In an official statement released by the Foreign Ministry, Ankara expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended its condolences to the victims’ families.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives, including children, and many injuries caused by the terrorist attack that took place today in Pakistan’s Balochistan province,” the statement read. “We condemn this heinous attack, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Reaffirming its consistent position against terrorism, the ministry emphasised the need for regional cooperation in combating extremism.

“Türkiye reiterates its principled stance against all forms and manifestations of terrorism and emphasizes the importance of cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts in South Asia,” the ministry added.

