WORLD
2 min read
TikTok says any agreement with US will be subject to Chinese law
The statement came after US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he extended the deadline for TikTok's forced sale by 75 days.
TikTok says any agreement with US will be subject to Chinese law
TikTok's future has been uncertain since a law signed by former President Biden required ByteDance to sell or face a ban. / Photo: AP
April 4, 2025

​​​​Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok has said that negotiations with the US continue, but any agreement with Washington will be subject to Chinese law, according to state-run media.

TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, said in a statement on Saturday that there are important matters to be resolved.

The company “has been in discussion with the US government regarding a potential solution for TikTok US. An agreement has not been executed. There are key matters to be resolved. Any agreement will be subject to approval under Chinese law," it said.

The statement came after US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he extended the deadline for TikTok's forced sale by 75 days, allowing the popular social media platform to continue operating in the US.

It is the second time since January that an extension has been issued to the company.

TikTok's future has remained uncertain since legislation signed by former President Joe Biden required ByteDance to sell the platform or face a ban.

Recommended

The law was upheld by the US Supreme Court despite TikTok's legal challenge.

The platform, which boasts 170 million American users, briefly went offline before Trump's inauguration in January but resumed service after he signaled a willingness to reconsider the ban.

Several US companies, including Amazon, have made bids to acquire TikTok, according to media reports.

Explore
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi