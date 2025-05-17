WORLD
1 min read
Top Russian, US diplomats discuss results of Moscow-Kiev peace talks held in Istanbul
Sergey Lavrov, Marco Rubio discuss Ukrainian settlement, prospect of bilateral contacts in phone call.
Top Russian, US diplomats discuss results of Moscow-Kiev peace talks held in Istanbul
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the telephone conversation between Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio took place at the initiative of the American side. / REUTERS
May 17, 2025

The Russian and US top diplomats have discussed the results of the peace talks between Moscow and Kiev that took place in Istanbul a day before.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the telephone conversation between Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio took place at the initiative of the American side.

"The heads of the foreign services exchanged views on the outcomes of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations held the previous day in Istanbul," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Rubio welcomed the agreements on the exchange of prisoners of war, as well as the decision by both sides to prepare their respective visions of the conditions necessary to achieve a ceasefire. He also emphasised Washington’s continued readiness to support efforts toward a resolution.

Recommended

"Sergey Lavrov acknowledged the US positive role in helping secure Kiev’s eventual acceptance of President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to resume the Istanbul talks. He confirmed Moscow’s readiness to continue working jointly with American counterparts in this context," the statement noted.

Several other international and regional issues were also discussed during the conversation, including the prospect of further Russian-American contacts, the ministry said.

RelatedTRT Global - No guarantees talks with Ukraine will be smooth—Lavrov

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal