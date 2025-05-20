WORLD
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
The arrests come after the worst flare-up in violence between the neighbouring rivals since their last open conflict in 1999.
India arrests 11 accused of spying for Pakistan / AFP
May 20, 2025

Indian authorities have arrested nearly a dozen nationals for allegedly spying for Pakistan following their most serious conflict in decades, local media reported, citing police.

Broadcaster NDTV reported on Monday that authorities arrested nine alleged "spies" in the northern states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab's director general of police, Gaurav Yadav, said Monday that his team had arrested two people "involved in leaking sensitive military information".

Police had received "credible intelligence inputs" that the two men were involved in sharing classified details related to New Delhi's strikes deep into Pakistan's territory on the night of May 6-7.

A preliminary investigation showed they were in "direct contact" with handlers from Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and "had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian Armed Forces," Yadav added.

Pakistan has not commented on the spying allegations.

While the Indian authorities have not shared details about the alleged spying, a police officer in Haryana state told Hindustan Times that the arrests were primarily because of social media activity.

“This is also (a kind of) warfare, in which they (Pakistan) try to push their narrative by recruiting influencers,” Hisar’s police officer Kumar Sawan said.

At least 60 people died in fighting earlier this month triggered by an April 22 attack in India-administered Kashmir that New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing, a charge Pakistan completely refuted.

Travel blogger arrested

In Haryana, police arrested a travel blogger last week on similar charges.

Police say the accused woman travelled to Pakistan at least twice and had been in contact with an official from the country's embassy, local media reported.

Others arrested include a student, a security guard and a businessman.

The India Today news outlet reported 11 such arrests. It said the accused were "lured into the spy network through social media, monetary incentives, false promises, messaging apps and personal visits to Pakistan".

The arrests come after the worst flare-up in violence between the nuclear-armed rivals since their last open conflict in 1999.

A ceasefire was agreed after four days of missile, drone and artillery attacks that sparked fears of a descent into full-blown war.

Kashmir dispute

India and Pakistan have fought over the former princely state since their independence from British rule in 1947, with the border splitting generations of families.

Rebels in the Indian-run area have waged an insurgency since 1989, seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan.

New Delhi, which has deployed some 500,000 troops in Muslim-majority India-administered Kashmir, describes the armed rebellion in Kashmir as "Pakistan-backed terrorism", a charge Pakistan rejects.

In recent weeks, the Modi government has intensified its crackdown on Muslim organizations, literature, and schools, triggering unrest across the region.

At the same time, India has issued 82,000 domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris in the disputed territory, fueling concerns over deliberate demographic shifts.

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, over 1,500 people have been arrested in India-administered Kashmir.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged of Kashmiri Muslims—mostly students—being assaulted by Hindu right-wing mobs in several Indian cities.

