Russia on Sunday handed Ukraine another 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war, Russian state news agencies reported on Sunday, saying Moscow had not received a single Russian body in return.

Russian state news agencies TASS and RIA both reported the handover, citing an unnamed source.

It is the fourth in a series of handovers of soldiers' remains to take place in the past week, under an agreement reached between Russia and Ukraine at talks in Istanbul earlier this month.

Kiev and Moscow agreed to each hand over as many as 6,000 bodies and to exchange sick and heavily wounded prisoners of war and those aged under 25.

Russia says it has so far handed Ukraine the bodies of nearly 5,000 Ukrainian service personnel, but has only reported receiving a total of 27 Russian servicemen in return.