Russia transfers 1,200 Ukrainian war dead amid no Russian body returns
Moscow transferred 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers but reported receiving no Russian corpses in return according to state news.
Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange thousands of bodies and sick or young prisoners of war. / Reuters
June 15, 2025

Russia on Sunday handed Ukraine another 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war, Russian state news agencies reported on Sunday, saying Moscow had not received a single Russian body in return.

Russian state news agencies TASS and RIA both reported the handover, citing an unnamed source.

It is the fourth in a series of handovers of soldiers' remains to take place in the past week, under an agreement reached between Russia and Ukraine at talks in Istanbul earlier this month.

Kiev and Moscow agreed to each hand over as many as 6,000 bodies and to exchange sick and heavily wounded prisoners of war and those aged under 25.

Russia says it has so far handed Ukraine the bodies of nearly 5,000 Ukrainian service personnel, but has only reported receiving a total of 27 Russian servicemen in return.

Ukraine and Russia have conducted three exchanges of POWs so far, but have not disclosed exact numbers.

