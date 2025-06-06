TÜRKİYE
Turkish President Erdogan greets the nation on Eid al Adha
Recep Tayyip Erdogan expresses hope Eid will be auspicious for "our country, our nation, entire humanity".
Erdogan congratulated all Turkish citizens as well as "all our friends" in different parts of the world. / AA
June 6, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday extended greetings to the nation in celebration of the Muslim festival of Eid al Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice.

In a post on X, Erdogan expressed hope that it will be auspicious for "our country, our nation, and the entire humanity."

He also congratulated all Turkish citizens as well as "all our friends" in different parts of the world, including the Gazans and the Palestinians, on the occasion of the Eid.

The holiday commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at the command of God, before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram.

Muslims sacrifice animals in commemoration of this intervention and share the meat with the poor and their relatives.

Nearly 2M pilgrims continue Hajj ritual on 1st day of Eid al Adha

Nearly two million Muslim pilgrims began the ritual of casting stones at the Jamarat pillars on Friday morning, marking the first day of Eid al Adha and one of the key rituals of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mina, western Saudi Arabia.

After completing the stoning of Jamarat Al-Aqaba, pilgrims continue with the other rites of Eid, including the ritual animal sacrifice marking the beginning of the four-day Eid al Adha festival.

Pilgrims will remain in Mina during the three days of Tashreeq (Saturday to Monday), continuing the stoning ritual.

Saudi authorities announced on Thursday the successful movement of pilgrims to Mount Arafat, aided by advanced artificial intelligence systems.

The six-day Hajj season began on Wednesday, and the final rituals will continue until Monday.

The Saudi General Authority for Statistics announced that the number of Hajj pilgrims for the 1446 AH Islamic calendar year is 1,673,230, including 1,506,576 who arrived from outside the kingdom.

The number of domestic pilgrims, Saudi citizens and residents, is 166,654.

Last year, over 1.8 million Muslim pilgrims from 200 countries around the world performed the Hajj.

The Hajj pilgrimage is the fifth pillar of the Islamic faith, a ritual that must be performed by all Muslims, if financially viable, at least once in their lives.

The Hajj includes a number of rituals aimed at illustrating the fundamental concepts of Islam and commemorating the Prophet Abraham and his family's trials.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
