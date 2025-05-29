On the occasion of the 572nd anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid tribute to one of the most magnificent episode in Turkish history.



Erdogan expressed his respect and gratitude for the Sultan Mehmed II the Conqueror and his army, who closed one era and opened another with this historic victory.

“The 572nd anniversary of Istanbul’s conquest, one of the greatest legends of our history, is a blessed occasion,” Erdogan said.



“We remember Fatih Sultan Mehmed Han and his soldiers with mercy, gratitude, and reverence for gifting this victory to our nation.”

The president also underlined Türkiye’s progress in defence technology, emphasising the country’s growing role in shaping modern warfare.

“With our unmanned aerial vehicles, armed drones, unmanned submarines, and many other advanced technologies, we continue to redefine today’s battle concepts,” Erdogan stated.

Reflecting on Türkiye’s transformation in the defence industry, Erdogan highlighted the country’s shift from a dependent buyer to a sought-after partner.