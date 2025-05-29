TÜRKİYE
2 min read
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
President Erdogan highlights Türkiye’s transformation in defence and energy, saying the nation has moved from being a buyer to a sought-after global partner.
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
“We have sent our Osman Gazi vessel to the Black Sea. There, it will conduct underwater explorations and extract natural gas,” Erdogan said. / AA
May 29, 2025

On the occasion of the 572nd anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid tribute to one of the most magnificent episode in Turkish history.

Erdogan expressed his respect and gratitude for the Sultan Mehmed II the Conqueror and his army, who closed one era and opened another with this historic victory.

“The 572nd anniversary of Istanbul’s conquest, one of the greatest legends of our history, is a blessed occasion,” Erdogan said.

“We remember Fatih Sultan Mehmed Han and his soldiers with mercy, gratitude, and reverence for gifting this victory to our nation.”

The president also underlined Türkiye’s progress in defence technology, emphasising the country’s growing role in shaping modern warfare.

“With our unmanned aerial vehicles, armed drones, unmanned submarines, and many other advanced technologies, we continue to redefine today’s battle concepts,” Erdogan stated.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye gains ground in global defence, diplomacy

Reflecting on Türkiye’s transformation in the defence industry, Erdogan highlighted the country’s shift from a dependent buyer to a sought-after partner.

Recommended

“For years, we waited at others’ doors in the defence industry. Today, we are the country whose doors are knocked on,” he said.

In addition to defence, Erdogan touched upon Türkiye’s strides in energy production. He marked the send-off of the country’s first floating natural gas production platform (FPU) named Osman Gazi to the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea.

“We have sent our Osman Gazi vessel to the Black Sea. There, it will conduct underwater explorations and extract natural gas, providing great relief to our citizens,” Erdogan added.

The ceremony also included the inauguration of new people’s gardens, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance urban green spaces in Türkiye’s cities.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh