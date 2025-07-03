Russian drone and artillery attacks have targeted Ukraine’s capital and towns in the eastern Donetsk region, killing at least five people and injuring 12 others, Ukrainian officials said.

In the capital, officials said drones triggered hours-long air alerts and set fire to the roof of a 16-storey apartment block.

No injuries were reported.

"In Kiev, there has been a prolonged air alert all evening due to a Russian UAV attack," said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko also confirmed the incident.

A video on local media showed residents sheltering in subway stations.

In eastern Ukraine, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, said Russian strikes hit multiple towns, damaging homes and infrastructure.

He said drones and artillery were used in the attacks and claimed Russian forces continue to target populated areas.

Several civilians were also evacuated, according to officials.