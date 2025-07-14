An Israeli soldier committed suicide at a military base in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights, marking the third such death among active-duty troops in the past 10 days, the army said.

A military statement on Monday confirmed the soldier was found lifeless but did not provide further details.

Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported that the soldier served in the Nahal Brigade and had participated in combat operations in besieged Gaza.

The army’s Military Police has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the death.

Last week, a reservist committed suicide and another soldier was found dead under similar conditions, prompting concern among lawmakers and mental health professionals.

"Three soldiers have taken their own lives in the past week. This is a suffocating reality," opposition leader Yair Lapid said on X.

More suicide cases

"At least 15 soldiers have died by suicide since the beginning of the year. This war is destroying lives."

Israeli media report a sharp rise in suicides among military personnel since the war on Gaza began in October 2023.

On July 6, a reserve soldier took his life in a forest near Safed in northern Israel, reportedly due to psychological trauma from combat.